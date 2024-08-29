HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Given New $272.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $272.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on HEICO from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on HEICO from $243.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on HEICO from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HEICO from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $255.67.

HEICO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $250.25 on Wednesday. HEICO has a 1-year low of $155.42 and a 1-year high of $258.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 78.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $992.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HEICO will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.92%.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.09, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,707,126.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.09, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,707,126.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 53,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $9,739,890.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,741,539.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,206 shares of company stock worth $15,571,927 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,276,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $586,036,000 after purchasing an additional 311,304 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 949,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,417,000 after purchasing an additional 362,625 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in HEICO by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 352,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,250,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in HEICO by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 200,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,724,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 193,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,357,000 after buying an additional 77,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

