HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $243.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HEICO from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $255.67.

Get HEICO alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HEICO

HEICO Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HEI opened at $250.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.69, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HEICO has a 1-year low of $155.42 and a 1-year high of $258.84.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $992.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.34 million. HEICO had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,600,306.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,401 shares in the company, valued at $40,152,276.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,600,306.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,401 shares in the company, valued at $40,152,276.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 53,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $9,739,890.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,741,539.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,206 shares of company stock worth $15,571,927 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in HEICO by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,276,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $586,036,000 after acquiring an additional 311,304 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in HEICO by 61.7% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 949,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,417,000 after acquiring an additional 362,625 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management raised its position in HEICO by 23.4% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 352,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,250,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in HEICO by 3.0% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 200,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in HEICO by 66.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 193,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,357,000 after acquiring an additional 77,067 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.