Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Up 593.7% in August

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, an increase of 593.7% from the July 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Heidelberg Materials Stock Down 0.4 %

HDELY opened at $20.89 on Thursday. Heidelberg Materials has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Heidelberg Materials Company Profile

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

