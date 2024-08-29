Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Short Interest Down 37.9% in August

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the July 31st total of 98,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.7 days.
Heineken Stock Down 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:HKHHF traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.90. Heineken has a 1-year low of $70.52 and a 1-year high of $85.50.
About Heineken
