Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Short Interest Down 37.9% in August

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the July 31st total of 98,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.7 days.

Heineken Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:HKHHF traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.90. Heineken has a 1-year low of $70.52 and a 1-year high of $85.50.

About Heineken

Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in brewing and selling beer and cider in the Netherlands and internationally. The company’s portfolio consists of approximately 300 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

