Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Director Buys $87,200.00 in Stock

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Herbalife Stock Performance

Shares of HLF stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. Herbalife Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Herbalife’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Herbalife by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 22.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 3.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Herbalife by 8.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Herbalife by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 58,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on HLF

Herbalife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.