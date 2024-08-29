Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Update

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 1,350.0% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $235.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.40 and its 200-day moving average is $239.82. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $174.59 and a one year high of $264.80.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.