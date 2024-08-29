Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Update

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 1,350.0% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Down 1.3 %
OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $235.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.40 and its 200-day moving average is $239.82. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $174.59 and a one year high of $264.80.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile
