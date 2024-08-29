High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITID) Stock Price Up 1.6%

High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITID – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.92. 245,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 386,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

High Tide Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

