Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,921.05

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,921.05 ($25.33) and traded as high as GBX 2,022 ($26.66). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 1,990 ($26.24), with a volume of 179,545 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on HIK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($36.27) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,000 ($26.37) to GBX 2,100 ($27.69) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.37) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,250 ($29.67).

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.48. The company has a market cap of £4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,061.54, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,918.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,921.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,538.46%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

