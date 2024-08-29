Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,921.05

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,921.05 ($25.33) and traded as high as GBX 2,022 ($26.66). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 1,990 ($26.24), with a volume of 179,545 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on HIK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($36.27) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,000 ($26.37) to GBX 2,100 ($27.69) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.37) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,250 ($29.67).
View Our Latest Report on Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,538.46%.
About Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hikma Pharmaceuticals
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.