HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partners cut shares of HilleVax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of HilleVax in a report on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded HilleVax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

HilleVax Price Performance

HLVX stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $94.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HilleVax has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $20.22.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that HilleVax will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HilleVax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalys Pacific LLC bought a new position in HilleVax during the fourth quarter worth $21,009,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of HilleVax by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,846,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,635,000 after acquiring an additional 71,938 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of HilleVax in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of HilleVax by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HilleVax during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax Company Profile

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

