Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Kintegral Advisory LLC

Kintegral Advisory LLC lowered its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,480,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.22.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $217.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.82. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $229.03. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.