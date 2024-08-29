HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Free Report) shot up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.34. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Up 5.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; and Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease.

