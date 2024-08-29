Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 220 ($2.90) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.64) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 260 ($3.43) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hochschild Mining currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 180 ($2.37).

Shares of HOC opened at GBX 171.60 ($2.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £882.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2,222.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.07. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 195 ($2.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 180.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 154.06.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.

