Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 200 ($2.64) target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 260 ($3.43) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.90) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 180 ($2.37).
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.
