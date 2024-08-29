Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.96

Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.96 and traded as high as $44.63. Home Bancorp shares last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 21,031 shares.

Separately, Hovde Group increased their target price on Home Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $359.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.90 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 19.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In related news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $43,341.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,096.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,652.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $43,341.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,096.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 120.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 140,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 76,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 29.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Home Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,985,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

