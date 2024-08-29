Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price Down 0.3%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $371.00 and last traded at $373.06. Approximately 438,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,421,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $374.11.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $354.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.73.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

