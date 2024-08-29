Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,902,000 after acquiring an additional 258,160 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at $1,509,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,303,000 after purchasing an additional 141,552 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 179.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Price Performance

Shares of HMC stock opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.38. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.75 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

