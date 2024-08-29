Hooker Furnishings (HOFT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 5th. Analysts expect Hooker Furnishings to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.36). Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $93.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.94 million. On average, analysts expect Hooker Furnishings to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.20 million, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21. Hooker Furnishings has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $27.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 235.90%.

In other news, Director Tonya Harris Jackson acquired 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,178.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,366.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

