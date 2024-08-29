Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Short Interest Update

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,500 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the July 31st total of 352,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 773,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOTH opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HOTH shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Hoth Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

