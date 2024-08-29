Hovde Group Raises First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Price Target to $23.50

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Hovde Group from $21.00 to $23.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Hovde Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on First Western Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Western Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

First Western Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MYFW opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26. First Western Financial has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $21.15.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.20). First Western Financial had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $45.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of First Western Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Western Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in First Western Financial by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 363,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 46,172 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its stake in First Western Financial by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 249,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 28,563 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Western Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in First Western Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

Further Reading

