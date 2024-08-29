Howard Hughes (NYSEARCA:HHH) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSEARCA:HHH – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.90 and last traded at $75.15. Approximately 203,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 313,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.04.

Howard Hughes Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

