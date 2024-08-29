Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $957.50

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 957.50 ($12.63) and last traded at GBX 955 ($12.59), with a volume of 1161129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 940 ($12.40).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HWDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,042 ($13.74) to GBX 1,090 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($13.32) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 904.29 ($11.93).
Get Our Latest Report on Howden Joinery Group
Howden Joinery Group Stock Up 1.2 %
Howden Joinery Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is 4,565.22%.
About Howden Joinery Group
Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.
See Also
