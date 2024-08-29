H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.26

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.26 and traded as high as C$10.50. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$10.42, with a volume of 487,427 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.
