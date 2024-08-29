Hsbc Global Res Upgrades Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) to “Hold”

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Daqo New Energy from $38.40 to $34.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HSBC upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.26.

Daqo New Energy Price Performance

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. Daqo New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average is $20.18.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.25). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $219.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 22nd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

