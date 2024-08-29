Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Analysts at Haywood Securities lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 25th. Haywood Securities analyst P. Vaillancourt now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.41.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$10.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$5.46 and a 12-month high of C$14.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.84.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

