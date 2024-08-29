Huddled Group (LON:HUD) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Huddled Group Plc (LON:HUD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.38 ($0.04). 178,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 468,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.12 ($0.04).

Huddled Group Trading Up 4.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.89 million, a PE ratio of -316.00 and a beta of 2.30.

Huddled Group Company Profile

Huddled Group Plc engages in the production of virtual reality (VR) experiences to partner sites on a revenue share basis. It offers solutions for edutainment, and leisure and entertainment industries, as well as sells virtual and augmented reality consumer products. The company is also involved in the design and development of software; and provision of in-home virtual reality equipment and experiences, as well as location-based entertainment services.

