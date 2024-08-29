Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HPP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $6.50 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NYSE HPP opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.08 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 225.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 168,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 116,945 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,489,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 167.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 302,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 189,104 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 405.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 309,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 248,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

