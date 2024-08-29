Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Humana by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $352.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $367.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.52.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.35.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

