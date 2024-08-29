Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a payout ratio of 27.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $18.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $280.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $199.11 and a one year high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.