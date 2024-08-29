Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Huntington Ingalls Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a payout ratio of 27.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $18.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance
Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $280.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $199.11 and a one year high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.86.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
