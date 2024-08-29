Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Shares Down 4.6%

Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$15.54 and last traded at C$15.57. 49,676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,392,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.32.
A number of research firms recently commented on HUT. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Hut 8 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright raised Hut 8 from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.
