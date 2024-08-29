Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock Price Down 4%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) dropped 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 145,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 306,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.
Hycroft Mining Trading Down 4.0 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.60.
Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06).
Institutional Trading of Hycroft Mining
About Hycroft Mining
Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.
