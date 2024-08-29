Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock Price Down 4%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) dropped 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 145,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 306,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Hycroft Mining Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.60.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06).

Institutional Trading of Hycroft Mining

About Hycroft Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the first quarter worth $33,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Hycroft Mining by 58.2% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

