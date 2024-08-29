Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Hysan Development Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10. Hysan Development has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $4.41.
About Hysan Development
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hysan Development
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Hysan Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hysan Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.