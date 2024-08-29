Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a dividend payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hyster-Yale Materials Handling to earn $7.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

HY traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $60.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,962. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.05 and a 200-day moving average of $66.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $84.44.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $1.30. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 42.94%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HY. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

