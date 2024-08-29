I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

I-Mab Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.54.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.44. As a group, research analysts expect that I-Mab will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of I-Mab

I-Mab Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in I-Mab stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab ( NASDAQ:IMAB Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 244,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.30% of I-Mab as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 38.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

