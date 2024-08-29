I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
I-Mab Trading Down 7.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.54.
I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.44. As a group, research analysts expect that I-Mab will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of I-Mab
I-Mab Company Profile
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than I-Mab
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Netflix Stock Is Back At Highs With A Lot More To Come
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Bath & Body Works Rebound Ahead? Why Analysts Remain Optimistic
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks to Watch as the Dollar Declines to a 7-Month Low
Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.