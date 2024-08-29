ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) Short Interest Down 41.2% in August

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the July 31st total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity at ICC

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $78,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $78,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ICC news, CEO Arron K. Sutherland acquired 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $110,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $110,808.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Smith bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $78,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $78,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get ICC alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICC

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICCH. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in ICC in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ICC in the second quarter worth about $532,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of ICC in the second quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in ICC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

ICC Price Performance

ICC Company Profile

ICCH opened at $22.92 on Thursday. ICC has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.32.

(Get Free Report)

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wisconsin.

Featured Stories

