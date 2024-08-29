IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.51

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$36.51 and traded as high as C$39.10. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$38.75, with a volume of 156,761 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on IGM shares. CIBC increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IGM Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.71.
View Our Latest Stock Report on IGM
IGM Financial Price Performance
IGM Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is presently 63.38%.
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IGM Financial
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.