IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.51

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$36.51 and traded as high as C$39.10. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$38.75, with a volume of 156,761 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IGM shares. CIBC increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IGM Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.71.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IGM

IGM Financial Price Performance

IGM Financial Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

About IGM Financial

(Get Free Report)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.