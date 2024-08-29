Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded to Buy by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $150.00 price objective on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.05.

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $131.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.69. Illumina has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $171.50.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illumina will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in Illumina by 166.7% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Illumina by 292.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Illumina by 86.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

