ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Short Interest Down 40.5% in August

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the July 31st total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ImmuCell Stock Performance

ICCC stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ImmuCell has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The company has a market cap of $29.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmuCell

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ImmuCell stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of ImmuCell at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Scours and Mastitis. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves with claims against E.

