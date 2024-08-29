Immunic, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Immunic in a research report issued on Monday, August 26th. B. Riley analyst W. Wood anticipates that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Immunic’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IMUX. StockNews.com raised shares of Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Immunic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $127.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Immunic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,941,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 254,999 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 258.3% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,612,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 1,162,378 shares during the period. 51.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

