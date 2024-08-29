ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.93

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.93 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,892,969 shares traded.
ImmuPharma Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.93. The stock has a market cap of £5.71 million, a P/E ratio of -137.75 and a beta of 1.55.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ImmuPharma
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.