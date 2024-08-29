Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL) Short Interest Update

Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the July 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Incannex Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IXHL opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Incannex Healthcare has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $12.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incannex Healthcare

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IXHL. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incannex Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Incannex Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incannex Healthcare in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Incannex Healthcare Company Profile

Incannex Healthcare Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.

