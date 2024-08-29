Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Trading 37.4% Higher

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) shot up 37.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.62 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.62 ($0.13). 294,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 258,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).

Indus Gas Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 235.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.46 and a beta of 0.61.

About Indus Gas

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

Further Reading

