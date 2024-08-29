Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Update

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, an increase of 537.9% from the July 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 957,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Barclays raised Infineon Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Infineon Technologies stock opened at $36.04 on Thursday. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

