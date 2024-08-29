Informa (LON:INF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $829.38

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 829.38 ($10.94) and traded as high as GBX 832.40 ($10.98). Informa shares last traded at GBX 826.20 ($10.90), with a volume of 1,192,391 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INF shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Informa from GBX 975 ($12.86) to GBX 1,010 ($13.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 875.40 ($11.54).

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,592.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 842.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 829.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. Informa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,260.87%.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

