Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,376 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 465.1% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $254.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average of $44.17.

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

