Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 18.09% of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the second quarter worth about $376,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 50,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the second quarter worth $2,065,000.

Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Trading Down 1.2 %

XDQQ stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.21.

About Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. XDQQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

