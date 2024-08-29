Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.02 and last traded at $33.17. 3,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 million, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July stock. Unique Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL – Free Report) by 211.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,034 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July makes up 1.6% of Unique Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Unique Wealth LLC owned 58.47% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (XDJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. XDJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

