Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BATS:BJAN opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average is $44.05.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

