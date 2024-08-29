Insider Buying: ASX Limited (ASX:ASX) Insider Buys 1,600 Shares of Stock

ASX Limited (ASX:ASX – Get Free Report) insider Vicki Carter purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$63.87 ($43.16) per share, with a total value of A$102,192.00 ($69,048.65).

ASX Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Get ASX alerts:

ASX Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $1.068 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. ASX’s payout ratio is currently 82.45%.

About ASX

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agriculture and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.