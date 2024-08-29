Insider Buying: Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) CEO Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) CEO William Iv O’dowd acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $17,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,030.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ DLPN opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.07.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 44.87% and a negative return on equity of 68.29%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DLPN Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.31% of Dolphin Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

