Insider Buying: Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Senior Officer Buys 19,700 Shares of Stock

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Giraud acquired 19,700 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,354.80.

David Giraud also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, David Giraud bought 13,500 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,250.60.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 4.0 %

TSE:INO.UN traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 19,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,079. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$0.69 and a one year high of C$3.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.22.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

